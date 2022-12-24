GSB Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.99. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

