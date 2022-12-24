GSB Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.8% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 15.6% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,168 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total value of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total value of $6,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock worth $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.98.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

Amphenol Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.