Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.64 billion-$2.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.63 billion. Guess’ also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.32-$1.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GES. TheStreet downgraded shares of Guess’ from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Guess’ stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.93. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.00 million. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’ will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Guess”s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,555,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,546,000 after purchasing an additional 184,983 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,082,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,593,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Guess’ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,970,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,760,000 after purchasing an additional 50,371 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

