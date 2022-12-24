Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Price Target Cut to $13.00

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a sell rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

HA opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $9.88 and a fifty-two week high of $21.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.78.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $741.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.65% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hawaiian will post -4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hawaiian news, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,493.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Zwern sold 7,740 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $108,514.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,806.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan D. Snook sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $50,508.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,493.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,340 shares of company stock valued at $235,073. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter worth $252,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hawaiian by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawaiian by 1,271.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 135,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

