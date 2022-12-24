Head to Head Comparison: ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) & Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Expro Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93% Expro Group -10.15% -0.91% -0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ProFrac and Expro Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 2 0 3.00 Expro Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.94%. Expro Group has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.70%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Expro Group.

23.9% of ProFrac shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of Expro Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Expro Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Expro Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 4.67 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Expro Group $825.76 million 2.24 -$131.89 million ($1.14) -14.92

ProFrac has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Expro Group.

Summary

ProFrac beats Expro Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services. It serves exploration and production companies in onshore and offshore environments in approximately 60 countries with approximately 100 locations. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Houston, Texas.

