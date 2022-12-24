HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised HealthEquity from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.23.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. HealthEquity has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.36. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.03, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,885 shares of company stock worth $1,873,384. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 31.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

