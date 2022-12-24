Hedera (HBAR) Price Tops $0.0440 on Top Exchanges

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Hedera has a total market cap of $1.10 billion and $8.27 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hedera Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,037,572,180 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,037,572,179.731987 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04359008 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $9,273,556.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

