Helix Acquisition (NASDAQ:HLXA) Trading Up 0.7%

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA – Get Rating) was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 184,672 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 89,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

Helix Acquisition Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helix Acquisition

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLXA. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Helix Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helix Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $726,000.

Helix Acquisition Company Profile

As of April 5, 2022, Helix Acquisition Corp. was acquired by MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG, in a reverse merger transaction. Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

