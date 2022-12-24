Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Shares Down 0.9%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 230 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 233 ($2.83). Approximately 13,489 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 154,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.85).

Henry Boot Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £310.99 million and a PE ratio of 751.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 236.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 266.73.

About Henry Boot

(Get Rating)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.