Herald Investment Trust (LON:HRI) Trading Up 0.2%

Herald Investment Trust PLC (LON:HRI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,788.05 ($21.72) and last traded at GBX 1,762 ($21.40). Approximately 32,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 89,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,758 ($21.36).
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 394.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,788.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,709.01.
In other news, insider Andrew Joy purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,808 ($21.96) per share, for a total transaction of £108,480 ($131,778.43).
Herald Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Herald Investment Management Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology, telecommunications, and multi-media sectors.
