Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,281 shares during the period. Hercules Capital accounts for 3.7% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $25,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security National Bank raised its position in Hercules Capital by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 178,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 15,580 shares during the last quarter. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 92,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 34,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

Shares of HTGC opened at $13.20 on Friday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $19.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.97 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 450.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTGC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hercules Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hercules Capital news, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,416,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 946,621 shares in the company, valued at $13,404,153.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

