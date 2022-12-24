Hermez Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $297,659.97 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00023723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $145.91 million and approximately $297,659.97 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00014499 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003973 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00020167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00227755 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

