HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0204 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. HI has a total market capitalization of $56.57 million and approximately $606,094.65 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00014405 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00041528 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005925 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00020129 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00227653 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003798 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02002077 USD and is down -1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $656,928.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

