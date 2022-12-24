High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2022

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLFGet Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.94 and traded as high as C$14.23. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 3,700 shares.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.95. The company has a market cap of C$464.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.14.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$353.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

Insider Transactions at High Liner Foods

In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,754.29. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,080. Also, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer bought 4,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,754.29.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.