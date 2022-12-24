High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.94

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.94 and traded as high as C$14.23. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$14.18, with a volume of 3,700 shares.

High Liner Foods Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.95. The company has a market cap of C$464.31 million and a PE ratio of 7.14.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$353.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$315.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at High Liner Foods

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.93%.

In other High Liner Foods news, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$161,754.29. In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Rorabeck bought 3,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,032.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$100,080. Also, Senior Officer Paul Allan Jewer bought 4,000 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,242.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,754.29.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

