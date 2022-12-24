HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.69

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.69 and traded as low as $20.95. HMN Financial shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 10,979 shares changing hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.
HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.
