HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.69

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.69 and traded as low as $20.95. HMN Financial shares last traded at $21.29, with a volume of 10,979 shares changing hands.

HMN Financial Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $95.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

HMN Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

About HMN Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in HMN Financial in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in HMN Financial by 41.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 242,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 71,082 shares during the last quarter. 54.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

