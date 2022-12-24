Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Down 0.6%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.73. 7,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 8,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.91.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital Housing ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF makes up about 3.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pettee Investors Inc. owned about 15.56% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

