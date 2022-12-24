Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($56.38) to €49.00 ($52.13) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Hugo Boss to a reduce rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($46.81) to €56.00 ($59.57) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.10.
Hugo Boss Price Performance
Hugo Boss stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.27.
Hugo Boss Company Profile
Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.
