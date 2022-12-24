IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to $2.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IAMGOLD from an underperform rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2.10 to $1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.63.

Shares of IAG opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.00.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 21.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter worth $41,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 385.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50,642 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the second quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

