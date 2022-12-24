IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as low as $0.08. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 118,901 shares.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative return on equity of 37.95% and a negative net margin of 9.94%.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

