Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) CEO Adam K. Simpson Sells 66,764 Shares

Icosavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) CEO Adam K. Simpson sold 66,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $598,205.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ICVX stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.97. 811,656 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,907. Icosavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $437.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Icosavax by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Icosavax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Icosavax by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 82,635 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Icosavax by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 247,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 84,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

