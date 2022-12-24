IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.12

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.12 ($0.54) and traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 17.95 ($0.22), with a volume of 2,617,878 shares traded.

IGas Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of £22.18 million and a PE ratio of 92.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 44.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37.

Insider Activity at IGas Energy

In related news, insider Frances Ward bought 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £450.16 ($546.84).

IGas Energy Company Profile

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

