Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,805,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,363,000 after buying an additional 562,273 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

ITW opened at $221.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.38. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.52 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, with a total value of $308,315.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

