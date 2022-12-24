Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells $45,481.20 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $45,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,089 shares in the company, valued at $181,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Performance

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. X Square Capital LLC bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 42.29% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

