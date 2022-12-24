Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Sells $45,481.20 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Rating) major shareholder Msd Capital L. P sold 15,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $45,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,089 shares in the company, valued at $181,468.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.
