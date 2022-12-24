Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INDB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Independent Bank Stock Up 1.1 %

INDB opened at $84.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.36. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.85. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Independent Bank Increases Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 257.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Independent Bank during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

