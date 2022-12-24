IndiGG Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and approximately $22,459.74 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s launch date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

