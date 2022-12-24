Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.66

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.66 and traded as low as C$1.87. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.97, with a volume of 96,226 shares.

Indigo Books & Music Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,107.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.61 million and a PE ratio of 24.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.64.

About Indigo Books & Music

(Get Rating)

Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.