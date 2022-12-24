Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Stock Price Down 4%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) was down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.29). Approximately 85 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 55,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.30).

The firm has a market capitalization of £22.15 million and a PE ratio of -1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 39.70.

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

