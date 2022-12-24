Innova Wealth Partners Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Innova Wealth Partners cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Innova Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.89. 12,536,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,601,502. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.61 and a 52 week high of $80.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.54.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

