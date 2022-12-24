Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX) Shares Down 1.5%

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.63. 24,911 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 48,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Institutional Trading of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:THCX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.16% of Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovation Shares Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.