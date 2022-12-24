Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA) Trading Down 1.3%

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DBJA – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.77 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 1,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.18.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 358.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,891 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 9.7% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – January by 23.7% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 20,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.