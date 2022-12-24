Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £15,824.81 in Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Rating) insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.77) per share, for a total transaction of £15,824.81 ($19,223.53).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,249.50 ($39.47) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £43.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 697.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. Anglo American plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.70). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,053.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,960.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.77) to GBX 4,000 ($48.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.30) to GBX 3,500 ($42.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.44) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,165 ($38.45) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.10).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

