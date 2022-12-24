Insider Buying: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) VP Acquires $27,384.83 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) VP Harvey J. Waite purchased 11,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $27,384.83. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,864.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Citizens Stock Down 0.4 %

Citizens stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. Citizens, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Citizens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Citizens by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

Further Reading

