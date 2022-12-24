Insider Selling: C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) CFO Sells $10,987.52 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AIGet Rating) CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $10,987.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,207.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Juho Parkkinen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 1st, Juho Parkkinen sold 4,436 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $58,777.00.
  • On Friday, September 30th, Juho Parkkinen sold 291 shares of C3.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $3,576.39.
  • On Monday, September 26th, Juho Parkkinen sold 265 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $3,466.20.
  • On Friday, September 23rd, Juho Parkkinen sold 485 shares of C3.ai stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $6,305.00.

AI opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.85. C3.ai, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in C3.ai by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,595,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,947,000 after acquiring an additional 94,689 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in C3.ai during the third quarter worth about $715,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in C3.ai by 3.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 428,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in C3.ai by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in C3.ai by 42.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of C3.ai from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

