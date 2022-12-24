Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.11 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,021,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,071,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,881 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,213,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,579,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,966,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,343 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,565,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 49.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,858,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 615,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.8 %

LMT opened at $483.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $347.00 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $475.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $506.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

