Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $943,000 Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY opened at $49.41 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a one year low of $49.23 and a one year high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.48.

