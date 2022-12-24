Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 89.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 111.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,338,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,764,000 after buying an additional 442,187 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 81,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total value of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $76.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 0.90. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $85.37.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

