Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for about 0.7% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE GS opened at $345.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $330.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $412.66. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,764,133.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

