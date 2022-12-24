Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 1,756 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.74. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.26.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

