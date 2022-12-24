Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 203 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $84.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $81.10.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

