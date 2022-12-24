Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned 0.07% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 748.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SSO stock opened at $44.65 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $37.53 and a one year high of $74.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.39.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

