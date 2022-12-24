Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 443,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,811 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 1.4% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 667.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1,352.0% in the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan acquired 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.