Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Sold by WFA of San Diego LLC

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSJN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSJN opened at $23.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.32. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $25.37.

