Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,745 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Eastern Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Eastern Bank owned 2.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 90,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,572 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,505,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,155,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 458,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,065. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $21.16.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.