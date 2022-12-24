Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Purchased by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,445 shares during the quarter. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF makes up about 6.9% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,335,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 127,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.35. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $73.80 and a 52 week high of $98.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

