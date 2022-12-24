Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PWB. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 105,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.89 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.59.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.