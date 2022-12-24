Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is WFA of San Diego LLC’s 6th Largest Position

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF comprises about 3.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $603,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PRF stock opened at $155.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.43. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.81 and a fifty-two week high of $176.73.

