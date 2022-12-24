Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.47). 64,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 313,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.50 ($0.49).

Invinity Energy Systems Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of £45.29 million and a P/E ratio of -1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 30.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.57.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

