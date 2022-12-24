IOTA (MIOTA) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. IOTA has a market capitalization of $473.23 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005916 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00011254 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000142 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

