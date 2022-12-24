iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $21,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $454,740,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,949,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,400,000 after acquiring an additional 103,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 89,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,005,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,274,000 after acquiring an additional 43,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 908,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,935,000 after acquiring an additional 158,115 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV opened at $70.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%.

