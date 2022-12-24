iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 365,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 322,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 146,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,645,000 after purchasing an additional 79,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $146.63. The company had a trading volume of 436,623 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.95 and a 200-day moving average of $141.94.

